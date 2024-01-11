중국 위안화 → 태국 바트

실제 환율로 CNY → THB 변환

1000 cny
4883.10 thb

1.00000 CNY = 4.88310 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:18
중국 위안화 → 태국 바트 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 THB을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 CNY → THB 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 태국 바트
1 CNY4.88310 THB
5 CNY24.41550 THB
10 CNY48.83100 THB
20 CNY97.66200 THB
50 CNY244.15500 THB
100 CNY488.31000 THB
250 CNY1220.77500 THB
500 CNY2441.55000 THB
1000 CNY4883.10000 THB
2000 CNY9766.20000 THB
5000 CNY24415.50000 THB
10000 CNY48831.00000 THB
환율 태국 바트 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 THB0.20479 CNY
5 THB1.02394 CNY
10 THB2.04788 CNY
20 THB4.09576 CNY
50 THB10.23940 CNY
100 THB20.47880 CNY
250 THB51.19700 CNY
500 THB102.39400 CNY
1000 THB204.78800 CNY
2000 THB409.57600 CNY
5000 THB1023.94000 CNY
10000 THB2047.88000 CNY