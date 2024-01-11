뉴질랜드 달러 → 태국 바트

실제 환율로 NZD → THB 변환

1000 nzd
21748.30 thb

1.00000 NZD = 21.74830 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:33
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 태국 바트
1 NZD21.74830 THB
5 NZD108.74150 THB
10 NZD217.48300 THB
20 NZD434.96600 THB
50 NZD1087.41500 THB
100 NZD2174.83000 THB
250 NZD5437.07500 THB
500 NZD10874.15000 THB
1000 NZD21748.30000 THB
2000 NZD43496.60000 THB
5000 NZD108741.50000 THB
10000 NZD217483.00000 THB
환율 태국 바트 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 THB0.04598 NZD
5 THB0.22990 NZD
10 THB0.45981 NZD
20 THB0.91961 NZD
50 THB2.29903 NZD
100 THB4.59806 NZD
250 THB11.49515 NZD
500 THB22.99030 NZD
1000 THB45.98060 NZD
2000 THB91.96120 NZD
5000 THB229.90300 NZD
10000 THB459.80600 NZD