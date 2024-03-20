Chinese yuan rmb to Thai bahts today

Convert CNY to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
5,028.44 thb

1.000 CNY = 5.028 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:44
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08490.2091.4731.6630.96618.259
1 GBP1.1711.269105.5661.7241.9461.1321.368
1 USD0.9220.788183.2111.3591.5340.89116.843
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Thai Baht
1 CNY5.02844 THB
5 CNY25.14220 THB
10 CNY50.28440 THB
20 CNY100.56880 THB
50 CNY251.42200 THB
100 CNY502.84400 THB
250 CNY1,257.11000 THB
500 CNY2,514.22000 THB
1000 CNY5,028.44000 THB
2000 CNY10,056.88000 THB
5000 CNY25,142.20000 THB
10000 CNY50,284.40000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 THB0.19887 CNY
5 THB0.99434 CNY
10 THB1.98869 CNY
20 THB3.97738 CNY
50 THB9.94345 CNY
100 THB19.88690 CNY
250 THB49.71725 CNY
500 THB99.43450 CNY
1000 THB198.86900 CNY
2000 THB397.73800 CNY
5000 THB994.34500 CNY
10000 THB1,988.69000 CNY