50 Thai bahts to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert THB to CNY at the real exchange rate

50 thb
10.12 cny

1.00000 THB = 0.20242 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9141.363351.518950.79336783.34518.78281.33935
1 EUR1.094111.491641.661880.8680591.187820.55031.46538
1 CAD0.7334870.67040211.114130.58192561.132513.77690.982396
1 AUD0.658350.6017270.89756110.52231354.870212.36570.881761

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 THB0.20242 CNY
5 THB1.01212 CNY
10 THB2.02425 CNY
20 THB4.04850 CNY
50 THB10.12125 CNY
100 THB20.24250 CNY
250 THB50.60625 CNY
500 THB101.21250 CNY
1000 THB202.42500 CNY
2000 THB404.85000 CNY
5000 THB1012.12500 CNY
10000 THB2024.25000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Thai Baht
1 CNY4.94010 THB
5 CNY24.70050 THB
10 CNY49.40100 THB
20 CNY98.80200 THB
50 CNY247.00500 THB
100 CNY494.01000 THB
250 CNY1235.02500 THB
500 CNY2470.05000 THB
1000 CNY4940.10000 THB
2000 CNY9880.20000 THB
5000 CNY24700.50000 THB
10000 CNY49401.00000 THB