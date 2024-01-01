Thai bahts to Australian dollars today

Convert THB to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
43.55 aud

฿1.000 THB = A$0.04355 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate
THB to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AUD
1 THB to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04350.0436
Low0.04300.0406
Average0.04330.0420
Change0.40%5.76%
1 THB to AUD stats

The performance of THB to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0435 and a 30 day low of 0.0430. This means the 30 day average was 0.0433. The change for THB to AUD was 0.40.

The performance of THB to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0436 and a 90 day low of 0.0406. This means the 90 day average was 0.0420. The change for THB to AUD was 5.76.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Australian Dollar
1 THB0.04355 AUD
5 THB0.21774 AUD
10 THB0.43549 AUD
20 THB0.87098 AUD
50 THB2.17744 AUD
100 THB4.35488 AUD
250 THB10.88720 AUD
500 THB21.77440 AUD
1000 THB43.54880 AUD
2000 THB87.09760 AUD
5000 THB217.74400 AUD
10000 THB435.48800 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Thai Baht
1 AUD22.96280 THB
5 AUD114.81400 THB
10 AUD229.62800 THB
20 AUD459.25600 THB
50 AUD1,148.14000 THB
100 AUD2,296.28000 THB
250 AUD5,740.70000 THB
500 AUD11,481.40000 THB
1000 AUD22,962.80000 THB
2000 AUD45,925.60000 THB
5000 AUD114,814.00000 THB
10000 AUD229,628.00000 THB