Thai baht to Australian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Thai baht to Australian dollars is currently 0.044 today, reflecting a 1.187% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Thai baht has remained relatively stable, with a 0.568% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Thai baht to Australian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.044 on 04-09-2024 and a low of 0.043 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 04-09-2024, with a 0.392% increase in value.