Thai bahts to Canadian dollars today

Convert THB to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
39.51 cad

฿1.000 THB = C$0.03951 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:12
THB to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

CAD
1 THB to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03990.0399
Low0.03860.0371
Average0.03940.0383
Change1.26%5.26%
1 THB to CAD stats

The performance of THB to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0399 and a 30 day low of 0.0386. This means the 30 day average was 0.0394. The change for THB to CAD was 1.26.

The performance of THB to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0399 and a 90 day low of 0.0371. This means the 90 day average was 0.0383. The change for THB to CAD was 5.26.

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9051.3541.4930.76383.95617.9861.307
1 EUR1.10511.4971.650.84392.79219.8791.445
1 CAD0.7380.66811.1020.56361.98513.2790.965
1 AUD0.670.6060.90710.51156.23312.0470.875

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Canadian Dollar
1 THB0.03951 CAD
5 THB0.19756 CAD
10 THB0.39511 CAD
20 THB0.79023 CAD
50 THB1.97557 CAD
100 THB3.95114 CAD
250 THB9.87785 CAD
500 THB19.75570 CAD
1000 THB39.51140 CAD
2000 THB79.02280 CAD
5000 THB197.55700 CAD
10000 THB395.11400 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Thai Baht
1 CAD25.30920 THB
5 CAD126.54600 THB
10 CAD253.09200 THB
20 CAD506.18400 THB
50 CAD1,265.46000 THB
100 CAD2,530.92000 THB
250 CAD6,327.30000 THB
500 CAD12,654.60000 THB
1000 CAD25,309.20000 THB
2000 CAD50,618.40000 THB
5000 CAD126,546.00000 THB
10000 CAD253,092.00000 THB