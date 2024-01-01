Thai bahts to Indian rupees today

Convert THB to INR at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
2,449.16 inr

฿1.000 THB = ₹2.449 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:14
THB to INR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

INR
1 THB to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.47322.4732
Low2.35812.2612
Average2.42712.3404
Change3.16%6.86%
1 THB to INR stats

The performance of THB to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.4732 and a 30 day low of 2.3581. This means the 30 day average was 2.4271. The change for THB to INR was 3.16.

The performance of THB to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.4732 and a 90 day low of 2.2612. This means the 90 day average was 2.3404. The change for THB to INR was 6.86.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Indian Rupee
1 THB2.44916 INR
5 THB12.24580 INR
10 THB24.49160 INR
20 THB48.98320 INR
50 THB122.45800 INR
100 THB244.91600 INR
250 THB612.29000 INR
500 THB1,224.58000 INR
1000 THB2,449.16000 INR
2000 THB4,898.32000 INR
5000 THB12,245.80000 INR
10000 THB24,491.60000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Thai Baht
1 INR0.40830 THB
5 INR2.04152 THB
10 INR4.08303 THB
20 INR8.16606 THB
50 INR20.41515 THB
100 INR40.83030 THB
250 INR102.07575 THB
300 INR122.49090 THB
500 INR204.15150 THB
600 INR244.98180 THB
1000 INR408.30300 THB
2000 INR816.60600 THB
5000 INR2,041.51500 THB
10000 INR4,083.03000 THB
25000 INR10,207.57500 THB
50000 INR20,415.15000 THB
100000 INR40,830.30000 THB
1000000 INR408,303.00000 THB
1000000000 INR408,303,000.00000 THB