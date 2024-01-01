Thai bahts to British pounds sterling today

Convert THB to GBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
22.25 gbp

฿1.000 THB = £0.02225 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:14
THB to GBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GBP
1 THB to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02250.0225
Low0.02210.0213
Average0.02230.0218
Change0.70%3.66%
1 THB to GBP stats

The performance of THB to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0225 and a 30 day low of 0.0221. This means the 30 day average was 0.0223. The change for THB to GBP was 0.70.

The performance of THB to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0225 and a 90 day low of 0.0213. This means the 90 day average was 0.0218. The change for THB to GBP was 3.66.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / British Pound Sterling
1 THB0.02225 GBP
5 THB0.11127 GBP
10 THB0.22254 GBP
20 THB0.44508 GBP
50 THB1.11270 GBP
100 THB2.22539 GBP
250 THB5.56348 GBP
500 THB11.12695 GBP
1000 THB22.25390 GBP
2000 THB44.50780 GBP
5000 THB111.26950 GBP
10000 THB222.53900 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Thai Baht
1 GBP44.93590 THB
5 GBP224.67950 THB
10 GBP449.35900 THB
20 GBP898.71800 THB
50 GBP2,246.79500 THB
100 GBP4,493.59000 THB
250 GBP11,233.97500 THB
500 GBP22,467.95000 THB
1000 GBP44,935.90000 THB
2000 GBP89,871.80000 THB
5000 GBP224,679.50000 THB
10000 GBP449,359.00000 THB