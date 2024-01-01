Thai bahts to Euros today

Convert THB to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
26.39 eur

฿1.000 THB = €0.02639 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:14
THB to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

EUR
1 THB to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02660.0266
Low0.02570.0251
Average0.02620.0257
Change2.25%4.67%
1 THB to EUR stats

The performance of THB to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0266 and a 30 day low of 0.0257. This means the 30 day average was 0.0262. The change for THB to EUR was 2.25.

The performance of THB to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0266 and a 90 day low of 0.0251. This means the 90 day average was 0.0257. The change for THB to EUR was 4.67.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9051.3541.4930.76383.95717.9861.307
1 EUR1.10511.4971.650.84392.80619.8811.445
1 CAD0.7380.66811.1020.56361.99113.280.965
1 AUD0.670.6060.90710.51156.23512.0470.875

How to convert Thai bahts to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Euro
1 THB0.02639 EUR
5 THB0.13195 EUR
10 THB0.26390 EUR
20 THB0.52780 EUR
50 THB1.31950 EUR
100 THB2.63900 EUR
250 THB6.59750 EUR
500 THB13.19500 EUR
1000 THB26.39000 EUR
2000 THB52.78000 EUR
5000 THB131.95000 EUR
10000 THB263.90000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Thai Baht
1 EUR37.89310 THB
5 EUR189.46550 THB
10 EUR378.93100 THB
20 EUR757.86200 THB
50 EUR1,894.65500 THB
100 EUR3,789.31000 THB
250 EUR9,473.27500 THB
500 EUR18,946.55000 THB
1000 EUR37,893.10000 THB
2000 EUR75,786.20000 THB
5000 EUR189,465.50000 THB
10000 EUR378,931.00000 THB