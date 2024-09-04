Thai baht to Euros exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Thai baht to Euros is currently 0.026 today, reflecting a 0.062% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Thai baht has remained relatively stable, with a 0.123% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Thai baht to Euros has fluctuated between a high of 0.027 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.026 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.288% increase in value.