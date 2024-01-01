Thai bahts to US dollars today

Convert THB to USD at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
29.17 usd

฿1.000 THB = $0.02917 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:15
THB to USD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

USD
1 THB to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02950.0295
Low0.02810.0271
Average0.02890.0280
Change3.22%6.24%
1 THB to USD stats

The performance of THB to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0295 and a 30 day low of 0.0281. This means the 30 day average was 0.0289. The change for THB to USD was 3.22.

The performance of THB to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0295 and a 90 day low of 0.0271. This means the 90 day average was 0.0280. The change for THB to USD was 6.24.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9051.3541.4930.76383.95917.9861.307
1 EUR1.10511.4971.650.84392.80819.8821.445
1 CAD0.7380.66811.1020.56361.99213.280.965
1 AUD0.670.6060.90710.51156.23112.0460.875

Conversion rates Thai Baht / US Dollar
1 THB0.02917 USD
5 THB0.14586 USD
10 THB0.29172 USD
20 THB0.58345 USD
50 THB1.45862 USD
100 THB2.91724 USD
250 THB7.29310 USD
500 THB14.58620 USD
1000 THB29.17240 USD
2000 THB58.34480 USD
5000 THB145.86200 USD
10000 THB291.72400 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Thai Baht
1 USD34.27900 THB
5 USD171.39500 THB
10 USD342.79000 THB
20 USD685.58000 THB
50 USD1,713.95000 THB
100 USD3,427.90000 THB
250 USD8,569.75000 THB
500 USD17,139.50000 THB
1000 USD34,279.00000 THB
2000 USD68,558.00000 THB
5000 USD171,395.00000 THB
10000 USD342,790.00000 THB