1 thousand US dollars to Thai bahts

Convert USD to THB at the real exchange rate

1000 usd
35240 thb

1.00000 USD = 35.24000 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:39
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87231.08790.56291.49311.663350.962418.7096
1 GBP1.1463911.2462103.8271.711781.906961.1032921.4497
1 USD0.919950.802439183.31451.37361.530220.885417.2121
1 INR0.01104210.009631450.012002710.01648690.01836680.01062720.206592

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Thai Baht
1 USD35.24000 THB
5 USD176.20000 THB
10 USD352.40000 THB
20 USD704.80000 THB
50 USD1762.00000 THB
100 USD3524.00000 THB
250 USD8810.00000 THB
500 USD17620.00000 THB
1000 USD35240.00000 THB
2000 USD70480.00000 THB
5000 USD176200.00000 THB
10000 USD352400.00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / US Dollar
1 THB0.02838 USD
5 THB0.14188 USD
10 THB0.28377 USD
20 THB0.56754 USD
50 THB1.41884 USD
100 THB2.83768 USD
250 THB7.09420 USD
500 THB14.18840 USD
1000 THB28.37680 USD
2000 THB56.75360 USD
5000 THB141.88400 USD
10000 THB283.76800 USD