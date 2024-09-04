Thai baht to British pounds sterling exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Thai baht to British pounds sterling is currently 0.022 today, reflecting a 0.212% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Thai baht has remained relatively stable, with a 0.121% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Thai baht to British pounds sterling has fluctuated between a high of 0.022 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.022 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.231% decrease in value.