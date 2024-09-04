Thai baht to Chinese yuan rmb exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Thai baht to Chinese yuan rmb is currently 0.208 today, reflecting a -0.115% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Thai baht has remained relatively stable, with a -1.137% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Thai baht to Chinese yuan rmb has fluctuated between a high of 0.210 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.208 on 04-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.217% increase in value.