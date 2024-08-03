Chinese yuan rmb to Thai bahts today

Convert CNY to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
4,926.46 thb

¥1.000 CNY = ฿4.926 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to THB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.04095.1137
Low4.91374.9137
Average4.97825.0333
Change-2.27%-3.03%
1 CNY to THB stats

The performance of CNY to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.0409 and a 30 day low of 4.9137. This means the 30 day average was 4.9782. The change for CNY to THB was -2.27.

The performance of CNY to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.1137 and a 90 day low of 4.9137. This means the 90 day average was 5.0333. The change for CNY to THB was -3.03.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Thai Baht
1 CNY4.92646 THB
5 CNY24.63230 THB
10 CNY49.26460 THB
20 CNY98.52920 THB
50 CNY246.32300 THB
100 CNY492.64600 THB
250 CNY1,231.61500 THB
500 CNY2,463.23000 THB
1000 CNY4,926.46000 THB
2000 CNY9,852.92000 THB
5000 CNY24,632.30000 THB
10000 CNY49,264.60000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 THB0.20299 CNY
5 THB1.01493 CNY
10 THB2.02986 CNY
20 THB4.05972 CNY
50 THB10.14930 CNY
100 THB20.29860 CNY
250 THB50.74650 CNY
500 THB101.49300 CNY
1000 THB202.98600 CNY
2000 THB405.97200 CNY
5000 THB1,014.93000 CNY
10000 THB2,029.86000 CNY