1,000 try
1,063.25 thb

TL1.000 TRY = ฿1.063 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:00
Mid market rate
Mid market rate

1 TRY to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.11741.1440
Low1.06321.0632
Average1.09221.1171
Change-4.84%-7.02%
1 TRY to THB stats

The performance of TRY to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1174 and a 30 day low of 1.0632. This means the 30 day average was 1.0922. The change for TRY to THB was -4.84.

The performance of TRY to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1440 and a 90 day low of 1.0632. This means the 90 day average was 1.1171. The change for TRY to THB was -7.02.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Thai Baht
1 TRY1.06325 THB
5 TRY5.31625 THB
10 TRY10.63250 THB
20 TRY21.26500 THB
50 TRY53.16250 THB
100 TRY106.32500 THB
250 TRY265.81250 THB
500 TRY531.62500 THB
1000 TRY1,063.25000 THB
2000 TRY2,126.50000 THB
5000 TRY5,316.25000 THB
10000 TRY10,632.50000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Turkish Lira
1 THB0.94051 TRY
5 THB4.70257 TRY
10 THB9.40514 TRY
20 THB18.81028 TRY
50 THB47.02570 TRY
100 THB94.05140 TRY
250 THB235.12850 TRY
500 THB470.25700 TRY
1000 THB940.51400 TRY
2000 THB1,881.02800 TRY
5000 THB4,702.57000 TRY
10000 THB9,405.14000 TRY