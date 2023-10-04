1 Turkish lira to Thai bahts

Convert TRY to THB at the real exchange rate

1 try
1.34 thb

1.00000 TRY = 1.33894 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:30 UTC
TRY to THB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 THB
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Thai Baht
1 TRY1.33894 THB
5 TRY6.69470 THB
10 TRY13.38940 THB
20 TRY26.77880 THB
50 TRY66.94700 THB
100 TRY133.89400 THB
250 TRY334.73500 THB
500 TRY669.47000 THB
1000 TRY1338.94000 THB
2000 TRY2677.88000 THB
5000 TRY6694.70000 THB
10000 TRY13389.40000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Turkish Lira
1 THB0.74686 TRY
5 THB3.73428 TRY
10 THB7.46857 TRY
20 THB14.93714 TRY
50 THB37.34285 TRY
100 THB74.68570 TRY
250 THB186.71425 TRY
500 THB373.42850 TRY
1000 THB746.85700 TRY
2000 THB1493.71400 TRY
5000 THB3734.28500 TRY
10000 THB7468.57000 TRY