Malaysian ringgits to Thai bahts today

Convert MYR to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
7,862.87 thb

RM1.000 MYR = ฿7.863 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

MYR to THB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 MYR to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.86297.8742
Low7.69417.6941
Average7.74767.7722
Change1.54%1.42%
View full history

1 MYR to THB stats

The performance of MYR to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.8629 and a 30 day low of 7.6941. This means the 30 day average was 7.7476. The change for MYR to THB was 1.54.

The performance of MYR to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.8742 and a 90 day low of 7.6941. This means the 90 day average was 7.7722. The change for MYR to THB was 1.42.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgit

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Thai Baht
1 MYR7.86287 THB
5 MYR39.31435 THB
10 MYR78.62870 THB
20 MYR157.25740 THB
50 MYR393.14350 THB
100 MYR786.28700 THB
250 MYR1,965.71750 THB
500 MYR3,931.43500 THB
1000 MYR7,862.87000 THB
2000 MYR15,725.74000 THB
5000 MYR39,314.35000 THB
10000 MYR78,628.70000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Malaysian Ringgit
1 THB0.12718 MYR
5 THB0.63590 MYR
10 THB1.27180 MYR
20 THB2.54360 MYR
50 THB6.35900 MYR
100 THB12.71800 MYR
250 THB31.79500 MYR
500 THB63.59000 MYR
1000 THB127.18000 MYR
2000 THB254.36000 MYR
5000 THB635.90000 MYR
10000 THB1,271.80000 MYR