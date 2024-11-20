Hong Kong dollars to Thai bahts today

Convert HKD to THB at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = ฿4.456 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:12
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

HKD to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

THB
1 HKD to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.49674.4967
Low4.31124.1635
Average4.38994.3216
Change3.35%0.69%
View full history

1 HKD to THB stats

The performance of HKD to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.4967 and a 30 day low of 4.3112. This means the 30 day average was 4.3899. The change for HKD to THB was 3.35.

The performance of HKD to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.4967 and a 90 day low of 4.1635. This means the 90 day average was 4.3216. The change for HKD to THB was 0.69.

Track market ratesView HKD to THB chart

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2420.7881.3411.5350.9461.39784.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.1310.19311.652
1 GBP1.2699.18911.7011.9471.2011.772107.065
1 SGD0.7465.4020.58811.1450.7061.04262.937

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Thai Baht
100 HKD445.64100 THB
200 HKD891.28200 THB
300 HKD1,336.92300 THB
500 HKD2,228.20500 THB
1000 HKD4,456.41000 THB
2000 HKD8,912.82000 THB
2500 HKD11,141.02500 THB
3000 HKD13,369.23000 THB
4000 HKD17,825.64000 THB
5000 HKD22,282.05000 THB
10000 HKD44,564.10000 THB
20000 HKD89,128.20000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Hong Kong Dollar
1 THB0.22440 HKD
5 THB1.12198 HKD
10 THB2.24396 HKD
20 THB4.48792 HKD
50 THB11.21980 HKD
100 THB22.43960 HKD
250 THB56.09900 HKD
500 THB112.19800 HKD
1000 THB224.39600 HKD
2000 THB448.79200 HKD
5000 THB1,121.98000 HKD
10000 THB2,243.96000 HKD