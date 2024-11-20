Brazilian reais to Thai bahts today

Convert BRL to THB at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = ฿5.986 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:51
BRL to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

THB
1 BRL to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.05556.1897
Low5.77245.7724
Average5.93195.9858
Change1.62%-2.97%
1 BRL to THB stats

The performance of BRL to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.0555 and a 30 day low of 5.7724. This means the 30 day average was 5.9319. The change for BRL to THB was 1.62.

The performance of BRL to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.1897 and a 90 day low of 5.7724. This means the 90 day average was 5.9858. The change for BRL to THB was -2.97.

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Thai Baht
1 BRL5.98647 THB
5 BRL29.93235 THB
10 BRL59.86470 THB
20 BRL119.72940 THB
50 BRL299.32350 THB
100 BRL598.64700 THB
250 BRL1,496.61750 THB
500 BRL2,993.23500 THB
1000 BRL5,986.47000 THB
2000 BRL11,972.94000 THB
5000 BRL29,932.35000 THB
10000 BRL59,864.70000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Brazilian Real
1 THB0.16704 BRL
5 THB0.83522 BRL
10 THB1.67043 BRL
20 THB3.34086 BRL
50 THB8.35215 BRL
100 THB16.70430 BRL
250 THB41.76075 BRL
500 THB83.52150 BRL
1000 THB167.04300 BRL
2000 THB334.08600 BRL
5000 THB835.21500 BRL
10000 THB1,670.43000 BRL