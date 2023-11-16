Brazilian reais to Thai bahts today

Convert BRL to THB at the real exchange rate

1000 brl
7280.48 thb

1.00000 BRL = 7.28048 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:18
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874951.087290.49111.493111.674290.9649518.7787
1 GBP1.1429211.2424103.4091.706251.91331.1028621.4594
1 USD0.91980.804894183.23321.373351.540.887717.2725
1 INR0.01105080.009670340.012014410.01650.01850230.01066520.207519

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Thai Baht
1 BRL7.28048 THB
5 BRL36.40240 THB
10 BRL72.80480 THB
20 BRL145.60960 THB
50 BRL364.02400 THB
100 BRL728.04800 THB
250 BRL1820.12000 THB
500 BRL3640.24000 THB
1000 BRL7280.48000 THB
2000 BRL14560.96000 THB
5000 BRL36402.40000 THB
10000 BRL72804.80000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Brazilian Real
1 THB0.13735 BRL
5 THB0.68677 BRL
10 THB1.37354 BRL
20 THB2.74708 BRL
50 THB6.86770 BRL
100 THB13.73540 BRL
250 THB34.33850 BRL
500 THB68.67700 BRL
1000 THB137.35400 BRL
2000 THB274.70800 BRL
5000 THB686.77000 BRL
10000 THB1373.54000 BRL