Polish zloty to Thai bahts today

Convert PLN to THB at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = ฿8.361 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:31
PLN to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

THB
1 PLN to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.57659.1258
Low8.34518.3451
Average8.44748.7132
Change-2.50%-8.37%
1 PLN to THB stats

The performance of PLN to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.5765 and a 30 day low of 8.3451. This means the 30 day average was 8.4474. The change for PLN to THB was -2.50.

The performance of PLN to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.1258 and a 90 day low of 8.3451. This means the 90 day average was 8.7132. The change for PLN to THB was -8.37.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Thai Baht
1 PLN8.36101 THB
5 PLN41.80505 THB
10 PLN83.61010 THB
20 PLN167.22020 THB
50 PLN418.05050 THB
100 PLN836.10100 THB
250 PLN2,090.25250 THB
500 PLN4,180.50500 THB
1000 PLN8,361.01000 THB
2000 PLN16,722.02000 THB
5000 PLN41,805.05000 THB
10000 PLN83,610.10000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Polish Zloty
1 THB0.11960 PLN
5 THB0.59802 PLN
10 THB1.19603 PLN
20 THB2.39206 PLN
50 THB5.98015 PLN
100 THB11.96030 PLN
250 THB29.90075 PLN
500 THB59.80150 PLN
1000 THB119.60300 PLN
2000 THB239.20600 PLN
5000 THB598.01500 PLN
10000 THB1,196.03000 PLN