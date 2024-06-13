Convert PLN to THB at the real exchange rate

Polish zloty to Thai bahts today

1,000 pln
9,143.79 thb

zł1.000 PLN = ฿9.144 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:18
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9250.78283.5430.8951,374.1310.59922.83
1 EUR1.08110.84590.3010.9681,485.311.45724.677
1 GBP1.2791.1831106.8551.1451,757.5813.55729.2
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.01116.4480.1270.273

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Thai Baht
1 PLN9,14379 THB
5 PLN45,71895 THB
10 PLN91,43790 THB
20 PLN182,87580 THB
50 PLN457,18950 THB
100 PLN914,37900 THB
250 PLN2.285,94750 THB
500 PLN4.571,89500 THB
1000 PLN9.143,79000 THB
2000 PLN18.287,58000 THB
5000 PLN45.718,95000 THB
10000 PLN91.437,90000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Polish Zloty
1 THB0,10936 PLN
5 THB0,54682 PLN
10 THB1,09364 PLN
20 THB2,18728 PLN
50 THB5,46820 PLN
100 THB10,93640 PLN
250 THB27,34100 PLN
500 THB54,68200 PLN
1000 THB109,36400 PLN
2000 THB218,72800 PLN
5000 THB546,82000 PLN
10000 THB1.093,64000 PLN