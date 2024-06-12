Convert DKK to THB at the real exchange rate

Danish kroner to Thai bahts today

1,000 dkk
5,287.59 thb

kr1.000 DKK = ฿5.288 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:54
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.07511.2540.843299.3881.62511.47289.788
1 USD0.93110.4690.784278.51.51210.67283.524
1 SEK0.0890.09610.07526.6030.1441.0197.978
1 GBP1.1861.27513.3511355.1851.92813.61106.522

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Thai Baht
1 DKK5,28759 THB
5 DKK26,43795 THB
10 DKK52,87590 THB
20 DKK105,75180 THB
50 DKK264,37950 THB
100 DKK528,75900 THB
250 DKK1.321,89750 THB
500 DKK2.643,79500 THB
1000 DKK5.287,59000 THB
2000 DKK10.575,18000 THB
5000 DKK26.437,95000 THB
10000 DKK52.875,90000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Danish Krone
1 THB0,18912 DKK
5 THB0,94561 DKK
10 THB1,89122 DKK
20 THB3,78244 DKK
50 THB9,45610 DKK
100 THB18,91220 DKK
250 THB47,28050 DKK
500 THB94,56100 DKK
1000 THB189,12200 DKK
2000 THB378,24400 DKK
5000 THB945,61000 DKK
10000 THB1.891,22000 DKK