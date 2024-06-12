Danish krone to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Thai bahts is currently 5,288 today, reflecting a -0.057% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -1.087% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 5,350 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 5,280 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a -0.292% decrease in value.