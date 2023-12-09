20 Brazilian reais to Thai bahts

Convert BRL to THB at the real exchange rate

20 brl
144.15 thb

1.00000 BRL = 7.20774 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Thai Baht
1 BRL7.20774 THB
5 BRL36.03870 THB
10 BRL72.07740 THB
20 BRL144.15480 THB
50 BRL360.38700 THB
100 BRL720.77400 THB
250 BRL1801.93500 THB
500 BRL3603.87000 THB
1000 BRL7207.74000 THB
2000 BRL14415.48000 THB
5000 BRL36038.70000 THB
10000 BRL72077.40000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Brazilian Real
1 THB0.13874 BRL
5 THB0.69370 BRL
10 THB1.38740 BRL
20 THB2.77480 BRL
50 THB6.93700 BRL
100 THB13.87400 BRL
250 THB34.68500 BRL
500 THB69.37000 BRL
1000 THB138.74000 BRL
2000 THB277.48000 BRL
5000 THB693.70000 BRL
10000 THB1387.40000 BRL