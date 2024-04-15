500 Brazilian reais to Thai bahts

Convert BRL to THB at the real exchange rate

500 brl
3,545.41 thb

1.000 BRL = 7.091 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:20
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06488.8581.4641.6460.97217.714
1 GBP1.17111.246104.0611.7141.9271.13820.745
1 USD0.940.803183.5131.3761.5470.91316.648
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.199

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Thai Baht
1 BRL7.09081 THB
5 BRL35.45405 THB
10 BRL70.90810 THB
20 BRL141.81620 THB
50 BRL354.54050 THB
100 BRL709.08100 THB
250 BRL1,772.70250 THB
500 BRL3,545.40500 THB
1000 BRL7,090.81000 THB
2000 BRL14,181.62000 THB
5000 BRL35,454.05000 THB
10000 BRL70,908.10000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Brazilian Real
1 THB0.14103 BRL
5 THB0.70514 BRL
10 THB1.41028 BRL
20 THB2.82056 BRL
50 THB7.05140 BRL
100 THB14.10280 BRL
250 THB35.25700 BRL
500 THB70.51400 BRL
1000 THB141.02800 BRL
2000 THB282.05600 BRL
5000 THB705.14000 BRL
10000 THB1,410.28000 BRL