100 Thai bahts to Malaysian ringgits

Convert THB to MYR at the real exchange rate

100 thb
12.80 myr

1.00000 THB = 0.12800 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:17 UTC
THB to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 THB → 0 MYR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Malaysian Ringgit
1 THB0.12800 MYR
5 THB0.64002 MYR
10 THB1.28003 MYR
20 THB2.56006 MYR
50 THB6.40015 MYR
100 THB12.80030 MYR
250 THB32.00075 MYR
500 THB64.00150 MYR
1000 THB128.00300 MYR
2000 THB256.00600 MYR
5000 THB640.01500 MYR
10000 THB1280.03000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Thai Baht
1 MYR7.81230 THB
5 MYR39.06150 THB
10 MYR78.12300 THB
20 MYR156.24600 THB
50 MYR390.61500 THB
100 MYR781.23000 THB
250 MYR1953.07500 THB
500 MYR3906.15000 THB
1000 MYR7812.30000 THB
2000 MYR15624.60000 THB
5000 MYR39061.50000 THB
10000 MYR78123.00000 THB