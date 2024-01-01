Thai bahts to Singapore dollars today

Convert THB to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
37.52 sgd

฿1.000 THB = S$0.03752 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:44
THB to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 THB to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03760.0376
Low0.03700.0366
Average0.03720.0370
Change1.48%2.05%
1 THB to SGD stats

The performance of THB to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0376 and a 30 day low of 0.0370. This means the 30 day average was 0.0372. The change for THB to SGD was 1.48.

The performance of THB to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0376 and a 90 day low of 0.0366. This means the 90 day average was 0.0370. The change for THB to SGD was 2.05.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9171.3881.5370.78283.7718.2671.327
1 EUR1.09111.5131.6760.85391.35519.9211.447
1 CAD0.7210.66111.1080.56360.36813.1640.956
1 AUD0.6510.5970.90310.50954.50511.8850.863

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Singapore Dollar
1 THB0.03752 SGD
5 THB0.18762 SGD
10 THB0.37523 SGD
20 THB0.75046 SGD
50 THB1.87616 SGD
100 THB3.75232 SGD
250 THB9.38080 SGD
500 THB18.76160 SGD
1000 THB37.52320 SGD
2000 THB75.04640 SGD
5000 THB187.61600 SGD
10000 THB375.23200 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Thai Baht
1 SGD26.65020 THB
5 SGD133.25100 THB
10 SGD266.50200 THB
20 SGD533.00400 THB
50 SGD1,332.51000 THB
100 SGD2,665.02000 THB
250 SGD6,662.55000 THB
500 SGD13,325.10000 THB
1000 SGD26,650.20000 THB
2000 SGD53,300.40000 THB
5000 SGD133,251.00000 THB
10000 SGD266,502.00000 THB