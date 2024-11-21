2,000 Singapore dollars to Thai bahts

Convert SGD to THB at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = ฿25.79 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:32
SGD to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

THB
1 SGD to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High26.029426.2317
Low25.426725.2150
Average25.714825.6753
Change1.24%-1.20%
1 SGD to THB stats

The performance of SGD to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 26.0294 and a 30 day low of 25.4267. This means the 30 day average was 25.7148. The change for SGD to THB was 1.24.

The performance of SGD to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 26.2317 and a 90 day low of 25.2150. This means the 90 day average was 25.6753. The change for SGD to THB was -1.20.

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9250.9511.5360.79284.5117.2414.463
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05216,748.311.6150.83388.887.6164.694
1 AUD0.65110,369.60.61910.51655.0294.7152.906

How to convert Singapore dollars to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Thai Baht
1 SGD25.78600 THB
5 SGD128.93000 THB
10 SGD257.86000 THB
20 SGD515.72000 THB
50 SGD1,289.30000 THB
100 SGD2,578.60000 THB
250 SGD6,446.50000 THB
500 SGD12,893.00000 THB
1000 SGD25,786.00000 THB
2000 SGD51,572.00000 THB
5000 SGD128,930.00000 THB
10000 SGD257,860.00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Singapore Dollar
1 THB0.03878 SGD
5 THB0.19390 SGD
10 THB0.38781 SGD
20 THB0.77561 SGD
50 THB1.93904 SGD
100 THB3.87807 SGD
250 THB9.69518 SGD
500 THB19.39035 SGD
1000 THB38.78070 SGD
2000 THB77.56140 SGD
5000 THB193.90350 SGD
10000 THB387.80700 SGD