250 Thai bahts to Singapore dollars

Convert THB to SGD at the real exchange rate

250 thb
9.26 sgd

1.00000 THB = 0.03704 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:50 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

THB to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 THB → 0 SGD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86431.0507587.47971.444781.661530.9627518.8841
1GBP1.1570111.2156101.2041.671451.92221.1139121.8468
1USD0.95170.822639183.25451.3751.581280.916317.972
1INR0.01143120.009881020.012011410.01651560.01899330.0110060.215868

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Singapore Dollar
1 THB0.03704 SGD
5 THB0.18522 SGD
10 THB0.37044 SGD
20 THB0.74089 SGD
50 THB1.85222 SGD
100 THB3.70443 SGD
250 THB9.26107 SGD
500 THB18.52215 SGD
1000 THB37.04430 SGD
2000 THB74.08860 SGD
5000 THB185.22150 SGD
10000 THB370.44300 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Thai Baht
1 SGD26.99470 THB
5 SGD134.97350 THB
10 SGD269.94700 THB
20 SGD539.89400 THB
50 SGD1349.73500 THB
100 SGD2699.47000 THB
250 SGD6748.67500 THB
500 SGD13497.35000 THB
1000 SGD26994.70000 THB
2000 SGD53989.40000 THB
5000 SGD134973.50000 THB
10000 SGD269947.00000 THB