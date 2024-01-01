Thai bahts to South African rand today

Convert THB to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
516.43 zar

฿1.000 THB = R0.5164 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:48
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

THB to ZAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 THB to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.51770.5208
Low0.49730.4889
Average0.50470.5027
Change3.63%2.74%
View full history

1 THB to ZAR stats

The performance of THB to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5177 and a 30 day low of 0.4973. This means the 30 day average was 0.5047. The change for THB to ZAR was 3.63.

The performance of THB to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5208 and a 90 day low of 0.4889. This means the 90 day average was 0.5027. The change for THB to ZAR was 2.74.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9171.3881.5360.78283.76218.2621.327
1 EUR1.09111.5131.6760.85291.34319.9151.447
1 CAD0.7210.66111.1070.56360.36513.1610.956
1 AUD0.6510.5970.90310.50954.51711.8860.864

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai baht

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Thai Baht / South African Rand
1 THB0.51643 ZAR
5 THB2.58217 ZAR
10 THB5.16433 ZAR
20 THB10.32866 ZAR
50 THB25.82165 ZAR
100 THB51.64330 ZAR
250 THB129.10825 ZAR
500 THB258.21650 ZAR
1000 THB516.43300 ZAR
2000 THB1,032.86600 ZAR
5000 THB2,582.16500 ZAR
10000 THB5,164.33000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Thai Baht
1 ZAR1.93636 THB
5 ZAR9.68180 THB
10 ZAR19.36360 THB
20 ZAR38.72720 THB
50 ZAR96.81800 THB
100 ZAR193.63600 THB
250 ZAR484.09000 THB
500 ZAR968.18000 THB
1000 ZAR1,936.36000 THB
2000 ZAR3,872.72000 THB
5000 ZAR9,681.80000 THB
10000 ZAR19,363.60000 THB