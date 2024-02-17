100 Chinese yuan rmb to Thai bahts

Convert CNY to THB at the real exchange rate

100 cny
500.37 thb

1.00000 CNY = 5.00368 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Thai Baht
1 CNY5.00368 THB
5 CNY25.01840 THB
10 CNY50.03680 THB
20 CNY100.07360 THB
50 CNY250.18400 THB
100 CNY500.36800 THB
250 CNY1250.92000 THB
500 CNY2501.84000 THB
1000 CNY5003.68000 THB
2000 CNY10007.36000 THB
5000 CNY25018.40000 THB
10000 CNY50036.80000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 THB0.19985 CNY
5 THB0.99927 CNY
10 THB1.99853 CNY
20 THB3.99706 CNY
50 THB9.99265 CNY
100 THB19.98530 CNY
250 THB49.96325 CNY
500 THB99.92650 CNY
1000 THB199.85300 CNY
2000 THB399.70600 CNY
5000 THB999.26500 CNY
10000 THB1998.53000 CNY