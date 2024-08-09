20 Bulgarian levs to Thai bahts

Convert BGN to THB at the real exchange rate

20 bgn
393.46 thb

лв1.000 BGN = ฿19.67 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to THB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High20.239620.4271
Low19.632719.6327
Average19.977220.1366
Change-2.19%-2.84%
1 BGN to THB stats

The performance of BGN to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 20.2396 and a 30 day low of 19.6327. This means the 30 day average was 19.9772. The change for BGN to THB was -2.19.

The performance of BGN to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20.4271 and a 90 day low of 19.6327. This means the 90 day average was 20.1366. The change for BGN to THB was -2.84.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5221.3240.78418.324
1 EUR1.09211.821.4991.6611.4450.85620.004
1 NZD0.60.54910.8240.9130.7940.4710.992
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.347

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Thai Baht
1 BGN19.67320 THB
5 BGN98.36600 THB
10 BGN196.73200 THB
20 BGN393.46400 THB
50 BGN983.66000 THB
100 BGN1,967.32000 THB
250 BGN4,918.30000 THB
500 BGN9,836.60000 THB
1000 BGN19,673.20000 THB
2000 BGN39,346.40000 THB
5000 BGN98,366.00000 THB
10000 BGN196,732.00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Bulgarian Lev
1 THB0.05083 BGN
5 THB0.25415 BGN
10 THB0.50831 BGN
20 THB1.01661 BGN
50 THB2.54153 BGN
100 THB5.08306 BGN
250 THB12.70765 BGN
500 THB25.41530 BGN
1000 THB50.83060 BGN
2000 THB101.66120 BGN
5000 THB254.15300 BGN
10000 THB508.30600 BGN