Bulgarian lev to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Thai bahts is currently 19.673 today, reflecting a -0.077% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.166% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 19.907 on 07-08-2024 and a low of 19.620 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.348% increase in value.