Bulgarian lev to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Thai bahts is currently 18.672 today, reflecting a -0.206% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -1.236% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 18.922 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 18.656 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.415% decrease in value.