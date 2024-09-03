Hungarian forint to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hungarian forint to Thai bahts is currently 0.096 today, reflecting a -0.398% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hungarian forint has remained relatively stable, with a -0.527% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hungarian forint to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 0.097 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.096 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.314% decrease in value.