500 Thai bahts to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert THB to MVR at the real exchange rate

500 thb
218.86 mvr

1.00000 THB = 0.43771 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Thai bahts to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 THB0.43771 MVR
5 THB2.18856 MVR
10 THB4.37712 MVR
20 THB8.75424 MVR
50 THB21.88560 MVR
100 THB43.77120 MVR
250 THB109.42800 MVR
500 THB218.85600 MVR
1000 THB437.71200 MVR
2000 THB875.42400 MVR
5000 THB2188.56000 MVR
10000 THB4377.12000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Thai Baht
1 MVR2.28461 THB
5 MVR11.42305 THB
10 MVR22.84610 THB
20 MVR45.69220 THB
50 MVR114.23050 THB
100 MVR228.46100 THB
250 MVR571.15250 THB
500 MVR1142.30500 THB
1000 MVR2284.61000 THB
2000 MVR4569.22000 THB
5000 MVR11423.05000 THB
10000 MVR22846.10000 THB