Maldivian rufiyaas to Bahraini dinars today

Convert MVR to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
24.466 bhd

MVR1.000 MVR = .د.ب0.02447 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:34
MVR to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BHD
1 MVR to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02480.0248
Low0.02440.0244
Average0.02460.0246
Change-1.32%0.08%
1 MVR to BHD stats

The performance of MVR to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0248 and a 30 day low of 0.0244. This means the 30 day average was 0.0246. The change for MVR to BHD was -1.32.

The performance of MVR to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0248 and a 90 day low of 0.0244. This means the 90 day average was 0.0246. The change for MVR to BHD was 0.08.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD117.9730.9061.491.3550.76383.9481.308
1 ZAR0.05610.050.0830.0750.0424.6710.073
1 EUR1.10419.84811.6451.4970.84292.7081.444
1 AUD0.67112.0620.60810.910.51256.3420.878

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Bahraini Dinar
1 MVR0.02447 BHD
5 MVR0.12233 BHD
10 MVR0.24466 BHD
20 MVR0.48932 BHD
50 MVR1.22331 BHD
100 MVR2.44661 BHD
250 MVR6.11653 BHD
500 MVR12.23305 BHD
1000 MVR24.46610 BHD
2000 MVR48.93220 BHD
5000 MVR122.33050 BHD
10000 MVR244.66100 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 BHD40.87290 MVR
5 BHD204.36450 MVR
10 BHD408.72900 MVR
20 BHD817.45800 MVR
50 BHD2,043.64500 MVR
100 BHD4,087.29000 MVR
250 BHD10,218.22500 MVR
500 BHD20,436.45000 MVR
1000 BHD40,872.90000 MVR
2000 BHD81,745.80000 MVR
5000 BHD204,364.50000 MVR
10000 BHD408,729.00000 MVR