Maldivian rufiyaas to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert MVR to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
176,422 tzs

MVR1.000 MVR = tzs176.4 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:30
MVR to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TZS
1 MVR to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High178.6040178.6040
Low174.4890168.7440
Average176.0269174.0664
Change-0.23%4.55%
1 MVR to TZS stats

The performance of MVR to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 178.6040 and a 30 day low of 174.4890. This means the 30 day average was 176.0269. The change for MVR to TZS was -0.23.

The performance of MVR to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 178.6040 and a 90 day low of 168.7440. This means the 90 day average was 174.0664. The change for MVR to TZS was 4.55.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD117.9770.9051.491.3550.76283.9551.307
1 ZAR0.05610.050.0830.0750.0424.670.073
1 EUR1.10419.85211.6451.4960.84292.7161.444
1 AUD0.67112.0650.60810.9090.51256.3460.877

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MVR176.42200 TZS
5 MVR882.11000 TZS
10 MVR1,764.22000 TZS
20 MVR3,528.44000 TZS
50 MVR8,821.10000 TZS
100 MVR17,642.20000 TZS
250 MVR44,105.50000 TZS
500 MVR88,211.00000 TZS
1000 MVR176,422.00000 TZS
2000 MVR352,844.00000 TZS
5000 MVR882,110.00000 TZS
10000 MVR1,764,220.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 TZS0.00567 MVR
5 TZS0.02834 MVR
10 TZS0.05668 MVR
20 TZS0.11336 MVR
50 TZS0.28341 MVR
100 TZS0.56682 MVR
250 TZS1.41706 MVR
500 TZS2.83411 MVR
1000 TZS5.66823 MVR
2000 TZS11.33646 MVR
5000 TZS28.34115 MVR
10000 TZS56.68230 MVR