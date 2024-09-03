Singapore dollars to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert SGD to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
2,080,760.00 tzs

S$1.000 SGD = tzs2,081 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:33
SGD to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

TZS
1 SGD to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,081.75002,081.7500
Low2,027.90001,928.2600
Average2,057.62701,994.0338
Change2.60%7.77%
1 SGD to TZS stats

The performance of SGD to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,081.7500 and a 30 day low of 2,027.9000. This means the 30 day average was 2,057.6270. The change for SGD to TZS was 2.60.

The performance of SGD to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,081.7500 and a 90 day low of 1,928.2600. This means the 90 day average was 1,994.0338. The change for SGD to TZS was 7.77.

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,5250.9051.4890.76383.9517.1214.369
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.10517,153.611.6460.84392.7587.8684.827
1 AUD0.67110,424.30.60810.51256.3694.7822.934

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 SGD2,080.76000 TZS
5 SGD10,403.80000 TZS
10 SGD20,807.60000 TZS
20 SGD41,615.20000 TZS
50 SGD104,038.00000 TZS
100 SGD208,076.00000 TZS
250 SGD520,190.00000 TZS
500 SGD1,040,380.00000 TZS
1000 SGD2,080,760.00000 TZS
2000 SGD4,161,520.00000 TZS
5000 SGD10,403,800.00000 TZS
10000 SGD20,807,600.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Singapore Dollar
1 TZS0.00048 SGD
5 TZS0.00240 SGD
10 TZS0.00481 SGD
20 TZS0.00961 SGD
50 TZS0.02403 SGD
100 TZS0.04806 SGD
250 TZS0.12015 SGD
500 TZS0.24030 SGD
1000 TZS0.48059 SGD
2000 TZS0.96119 SGD
5000 TZS2.40297 SGD
10000 TZS4.80594 SGD