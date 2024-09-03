Singapore dollar to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Tanzanian shillings is currently 2,080.760 today, reflecting a 0.010% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.086% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 2,086.320 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 2,067.990 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.463% increase in value.