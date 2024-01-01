Indonesian rupiahs to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert IDR to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
162,064 tzs

1.000 IDR = 0.1621 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:01
How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Tanzanian Shilling
1 IDR0.16206 TZS
5 IDR0.81032 TZS
10 IDR1.62064 TZS
20 IDR3.24128 TZS
50 IDR8.10320 TZS
100 IDR16.20640 TZS
250 IDR40.51600 TZS
500 IDR81.03200 TZS
1000 IDR162.06400 TZS
2000 IDR324.12800 TZS
5000 IDR810.32000 TZS
10000 IDR1,620.64000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Indonesian Rupiah
1 TZS6.17042 IDR
5 TZS30.85210 IDR
10 TZS61.70420 IDR
20 TZS123.40840 IDR
50 TZS308.52100 IDR
100 TZS617.04200 IDR
250 TZS1,542.60500 IDR
500 TZS3,085.21000 IDR
1000 TZS6,170.42000 IDR
2000 TZS12,340.84000 IDR
5000 TZS30,852.10000 IDR
10000 TZS61,704.20000 IDR