Maldivian rufiyaa to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Tanzanian shillings is currently 176.422 today, reflecting a -0.860% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.306% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 179.010 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 175.280 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 1.461% increase in value.