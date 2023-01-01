10 thousand Tanzanian shillings to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert TZS to MVR at the real exchange rate

10000 tzs
61.47 mvr

1.00000 TZS = 0.00615 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 TZS0.00615 MVR
5 TZS0.03074 MVR
10 TZS0.06147 MVR
20 TZS0.12294 MVR
50 TZS0.30736 MVR
100 TZS0.61471 MVR
250 TZS1.53678 MVR
500 TZS3.07356 MVR
1000 TZS6.14712 MVR
2000 TZS12.29424 MVR
5000 TZS30.73560 MVR
10000 TZS61.47120 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MVR162.67800 TZS
5 MVR813.39000 TZS
10 MVR1626.78000 TZS
20 MVR3253.56000 TZS
50 MVR8133.90000 TZS
100 MVR16267.80000 TZS
250 MVR40669.50000 TZS
500 MVR81339.00000 TZS
1000 MVR162678.00000 TZS
2000 MVR325356.00000 TZS
5000 MVR813390.00000 TZS
10000 MVR1626780.00000 TZS