10 thousand Tanzanian shillings to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert TZS to MVR at the real exchange rate

10,000 tzs
61.66 mvr

1.00000 TZS = 0.00617 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:47 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TZS to MVR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 MVR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866251.0510587.48991.445721.657420.96418.9613
1GBP1.154411.213351011.668961.913351.1128421.8892
1USD0.951450.824165183.24051.37551.576910.9171518.0403
1INR0.01142990.0099010.012013410.01652440.01894410.01101810.216725

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 TZS0.00617 MVR
5 TZS0.03083 MVR
10 TZS0.06166 MVR
20 TZS0.12331 MVR
50 TZS0.30828 MVR
100 TZS0.61655 MVR
250 TZS1.54137 MVR
500 TZS3.08275 MVR
1000 TZS6.16550 MVR
2000 TZS12.33100 MVR
5000 TZS30.82750 MVR
10000 TZS61.65500 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MVR162.19300 TZS
5 MVR810.96500 TZS
10 MVR1621.93000 TZS
20 MVR3243.86000 TZS
50 MVR8109.65000 TZS
100 MVR16219.30000 TZS
250 MVR40548.25000 TZS
500 MVR81096.50000 TZS
1000 MVR162193.00000 TZS
2000 MVR324386.00000 TZS
5000 MVR810965.00000 TZS
10000 MVR1621930.00000 TZS