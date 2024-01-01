Maldivian rufiyaas to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert MVR to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
38,557 xof

MVR1.000 MVR = CFA38.56 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:00
MVR to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

XOF
1 MVR to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High39.540440.3394
Low38.044038.0440
Average38.715839.3890
Change-2.46%-1.41%
View full history

1 MVR to XOF stats

The performance of MVR to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 39.5404 and a 30 day low of 38.0440. This means the 30 day average was 38.7158. The change for MVR to XOF was -2.46.

The performance of MVR to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 40.3394 and a 90 day low of 38.0440. This means the 90 day average was 39.3890. The change for MVR to XOF was -1.41.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MVR38.55660 XOF
5 MVR192.78300 XOF
10 MVR385.56600 XOF
20 MVR771.13200 XOF
50 MVR1,927.83000 XOF
100 MVR3,855.66000 XOF
250 MVR9,639.15000 XOF
500 MVR19,278.30000 XOF
1000 MVR38,556.60000 XOF
2000 MVR77,113.20000 XOF
5000 MVR192,783.00000 XOF
10000 MVR385,566.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 XOF0.02594 MVR
5 XOF0.12968 MVR
10 XOF0.25936 MVR
20 XOF0.51872 MVR
50 XOF1.29680 MVR
100 XOF2.59359 MVR
250 XOF6.48398 MVR
500 XOF12.96795 MVR
1000 XOF25.93590 MVR
2000 XOF51.87180 MVR
5000 XOF129.67950 MVR
10000 XOF259.35900 MVR