Israeli new sheqels to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert ILS to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
164,131 xof

1.000 ILS = 164.1 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:35
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7491.4731.6590.96818.223
1 GBP1.17111.279106.2521.7241.9421.13321.336
1 USD0.9160.782183.1071.3491.5190.88616.688
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqel

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 ILS164.13100 XOF
5 ILS820.65500 XOF
10 ILS1,641.31000 XOF
20 ILS3,282.62000 XOF
50 ILS8,206.55000 XOF
100 ILS16,413.10000 XOF
250 ILS41,032.75000 XOF
500 ILS82,065.50000 XOF
1000 ILS164,131.00000 XOF
2000 ILS328,262.00000 XOF
5000 ILS820,655.00000 XOF
10000 ILS1,641,310.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Israeli New Sheqel
1 XOF0.00609 ILS
5 XOF0.03046 ILS
10 XOF0.06093 ILS
20 XOF0.12185 ILS
50 XOF0.30463 ILS
100 XOF0.60927 ILS
250 XOF1.52317 ILS
500 XOF3.04634 ILS
1000 XOF6.09268 ILS
2000 XOF12.18536 ILS
5000 XOF30.46340 ILS
10000 XOF60.92680 ILS