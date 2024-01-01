Maldivian rufiyaas to Armenian drams today

Convert MVR to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
25,148.10 amd

MVR1.000 MVR = ֏25.15 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:32
MVR to AMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

AMD
1 MVR to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High25.554825.5881
Low25.118825.1188
Average25.267525.3428
Change-1.51%0.01%
1 MVR to AMD stats

The performance of MVR to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 25.5548 and a 30 day low of 25.1188. This means the 30 day average was 25.2675. The change for MVR to AMD was -1.51.

The performance of MVR to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 25.5881 and a 90 day low of 25.1188. This means the 90 day average was 25.3428. The change for MVR to AMD was 0.01.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD117.9740.9061.491.3550.76383.9471.308
1 ZAR0.05610.050.0830.0750.0424.670.073
1 EUR1.10419.84811.6451.4960.84292.6991.444
1 AUD0.67112.0630.60810.910.51256.3410.878

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Armenian Dram
1 MVR25.14810 AMD
5 MVR125.74050 AMD
10 MVR251.48100 AMD
20 MVR502.96200 AMD
50 MVR1,257.40500 AMD
100 MVR2,514.81000 AMD
250 MVR6,287.02500 AMD
500 MVR12,574.05000 AMD
1000 MVR25,148.10000 AMD
2000 MVR50,296.20000 AMD
5000 MVR125,740.50000 AMD
10000 MVR251,481.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 AMD0.03976 MVR
5 AMD0.19882 MVR
10 AMD0.39764 MVR
20 AMD0.79529 MVR
50 AMD1.98822 MVR
100 AMD3.97644 MVR
250 AMD9.94110 MVR
500 AMD19.88220 MVR
1000 AMD39.76440 MVR
2000 AMD79.52880 MVR
5000 AMD198.82200 MVR
10000 AMD397.64400 MVR